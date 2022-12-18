SODELPA will take time to decide

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says its final decision on whom they will form a coalition with will be decided by its executive board and will not rush into any decision.

SODELPA is the kingmaker, as it has three seats and there is no clear winner after the results did not swing clear favor of any team.

This as no party has an absolute majority to claim victory in the 2022 General Election, which also means that a coalition is required as it stands.

The current arrangements based on the 470,584 votes has FijiFirst on 26 seats, The People’s Alliance on 21, the National Federation Party in five and SODELA on three.

Party leader, Viliame Gavoka says to date they have not made any decision on who they will partner with.

He says they also have 14 days to decide, and they will take much time as possible.

“SODELPA is managed by a management board. So, whatever happens, the decision will be made by the management board. And it’s quite a big board numbering from 42 to 43.”

Meanwhile, PA leader Sitiveni Rabuka confirms talks are still ongoing with SODELPA.

He says no deal has been officially signed.

Rabuka says the ball is in SODELPA’s court and says that he hasn’t been updated on the conditions set out by SODELPA.