SODELPA wants People’s Alliance deregistered

[Photo: Social Democratic Liberal Party / Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has filed an official complaint against the People’s Alliance.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru confirms that they have filed the complaint with the Fijian Elections Office.

SODELPA claims that Sitiveni Rabuka’s party has failed to outline how they will fund policies outlined in their manifesto.

Duru told FBC News that this declaration on how to fund policies is a requirement under the law and on numerous occasions the Supervisor of Elections has also stressed on it.

He says they will now await the investigation which is expected to be carried out by the FEO.

PA Deputy party leader, Manoa Kamikamica confirms having received the correspondence from the FEO and will be responding to the SOE later today.