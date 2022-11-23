SODELPA to review salaries of MP

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will engage with an independent body to review the salaries and allowances for the President, Prime Minister, Government Ministers, and Members of Parliament.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says this is a commitment that SODELPA is dedicated to undertaking.

Gavoka claims that the Prime Minister and government ministers are overpaid and it is not proportionate even when compared with the salaries of MPs in New Zealand.

“It’ll help bring down the cost of running government and also towards the deficit that’s growing every year and also enable us to repay what we owe.”

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says his party will review the salaries of government ministers, however, this is not really the issue.

“The issue is the expenses of government we need to revamp, overhaul that and try to redirect the government’s expenses to where the priorities are.”

Meanwhile, the Government stated that it uses $1.1 billion in civil servant salaries annually.