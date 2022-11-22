SODELPA to reverse laws, Bainimarama welcomes challenge to land law

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Social Democratic Liberal Party Candidate Jope Koroisavou (right)

Social Democratic Liberal Party Candidate Jope Koroisavou alleges that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was not forthcoming in telling the people of Naitasiri why they do not have someone representing them on the Board of Trustees of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Koroisavou says this question was asked of the Prime Minister during the Naitasiri Provincial Council Meeting that was held in Kalabu.

He claims that the Prime Minister failed to inform members that he is the one making appointments, as required by law.

Koroisavou alleges that Bainimarama said there was no need for a representative from Naitasiri as he was already on the board.

He says SODELPA wants to reverse several laws, including one that will allow the Great Council of Chiefs to decide who to sit on the board.

He also claims that no one can challenge the new laws that are in place.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Bainimarama, he says that it needs to be understood that not all provinces are represented on the board because the board can only accommodate five members.

Bainimarama had said that this does not mean that those on the board will not look into the welfare of the remaining provinces and their lands.

He also says that anyone is welcome to challenge the law if they feel the need to.