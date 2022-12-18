SODELPA to prioritize supporters' interest: Duru

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has hinted that one of their proposals is to ensure the economic well-being of indigenous Fijians.

General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says during the campaign period, SODELPA had emphasized bringing back institutions such as the Great Council of Chiefs to look after indigenous Fijians.

However, he says bringing back the GCC is not necessarily part of this proposal but it is on propelling the financial status of all Fijians, especially the indigenous people.

Article continues after advertisement

“Not necessarily the GCC, it’s more about how we can improve the livelihood of the people.”



Lenaitasi Duru

Duru says SODELPA met with officials from The People’s Alliance Party and FijiFirst last night and the next meeting with both parties will take place at around noon today.

He adds that the negotiations might continue in the next 12 hours.

The GS states that during these meetings, they will work to ensure that the interest of their voters and supporters is prioritized.

Final Results by Party as of 18 December 2022 - 9am [2047 of 2071 Stations Counted]