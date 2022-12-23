SODELPA to form coalition with PA/NFP

The announcement of the new coalition this evening.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will partner with the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party to form the next government.

13 votes went in favour of the PA and NFP while 12 votes were for FijiFirst.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says democracy has won and they have observed the process to its fullest.

Gavoka says they went into the meeting fully committed in ensuring that they have the best for this country.

“I commend both party leaders for their presentations today and over the last few days, and we believe we have agreed on a way forward that benefits this country going forward.”

There were 26 members in the meeting, however, Gavoka says there was one invalid vote as they were unable to determine the intention of the voter.

SODELPA is now working on a coalition agreement which will have details of all the talks the Party has had with PA and the NFP.

The Party hopes to conclude all discussions and sign a deal by Wednesday next week.