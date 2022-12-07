SODELPA to amend certain legislations: Kepa

SODELPA prominent member Ro Teimumu Kepa speaking during a campaign meeting with villagers of Muana in Rewa last night.

Social Democratic Liberal Party prominent member Ro Teimumu Kepa says her party has vowed to amend some laws in place if they get into government.

She highlighted this last night during a campaign meeting with villagers of Muana in Rewa after she was questioned on whether the party would amend certain laws.

However, Ro Teimumu did not outline the list of legislations that SODELPA would amend but she stated that it was impossible to amend or change the 2013 Constitution.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will need 75 per cent of approval from MP’s and this is out of the 55 candidates in Parliament and we will also need a referendum to be signed by eligible voters and this means all those who have a voters card, we will need their approval.”

Ro Teimumu has also urged voters not to vote for the minor parties in the December 14 General Election.

She says voters need to understand the five percent threshold when going to cast their votes.

The Rewa paramount chief led SODELPA into Parliament through her votes during the 2014 election and she was also appointed as the first Fijian woman to serve as Leader of the Opposition in the same year.

In 2018, she polled the third-highest number of votes for SODELPA.

Ro Teimumu secured 6,036 votes; most of her voters were from the Central Division.