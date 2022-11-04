SODELPA terminates partnership with Unity Fiji

[Source: Social Democratic Liberal Party / Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has terminated its memorandum of understanding with Unity Fiji for a working relationship prior to and post-election.

This has been confirmed by Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube today during a press conference at the launch of the party’s 2022 manifesto in Suva.

According to Narube they were recently contacted by SODELPA on their decision by its board.

He told the media that Unity Fiji is talking to parties and will have to seek partnership for a coalition if they meet the threshold in the General Election.

However, Narube says Unity Fiji is not seeking a partnership with Fiji First.

In July the two parties signed an MOU where the SODELPA Head Viliame Gavoka stated that the two parties have many things in common.

Just last month, the leaders of SODELPA and Unity Fiji traveled together to Sydney, Australia to meet and speak to supporters.

FBC News is trying to contact SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka for a comment on the matter.