SODELPA sets up negotiation team

From left: Voreqe Bainimarama, Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka and Biman Prasad

As the nation awaits the result of the 2022 General Election, the Social Democratic Liberal Party currently holds power as to who might form the government.

SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka has confirmed to FBC News that a negotiation team has been set-up yesterday through the approval of the party’s management board.

Based on current projections, no party will be able to form a government on its own and will need a coalition partner.

The People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party already have a coalition agreement in place.

Should SODELPA remain in the mix, it will mean Gavoka, and his team will be the kingmaker.

Gavoka says they will do what is best.

“In anticipation of us becoming the deciding factor in this election we have set-up a negotiation team to negotiate with those who may want us to coalesce with them. That’s where we are right now.”

Gavoka says their negotiating team is made up of some senior members of the party.

He says they will get the best out of the discussion for the benefit of the people they represent.

Gavoka says they have also set a process and negotiation can take days.

SODELPA currently has 23,614 votes.

