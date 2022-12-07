SODELPA says it was a traditional norm

SODELPA President, Ratu Manoa Roragaca. [File]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says the action of its President, Ratu Manoa Roragaca in attending a FijiFirst rally in Serea, Naitasiri, on Monday has been misinterpreted and sensationalized.

Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru, referred to an FBC News article that was published titled, “SODELPA president turns support to FijiFirst.”

Duru says FBC and the keyboard warriors misinterpreted Ratu Manoa’s attendance, where he was pictured wearing FijiFirst merchandise depicting the number of FF leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Article continues after advertisement



Ratu Manoa Roragaca (middle). [Supplied]

He says SODELPA emphasized and continues to celebrate the importance of i-Taukei customs, traditional norms, and chiefly etiquette as displayed by the party president, na Turaga na iTaukei Waimaro.

Duru says Ratu Manoa’s attendance and wearing of FijiFirst merchandise was because of customary allegiance and traditional links between Waimaro and FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama of Kiuva, Tailevu.

He says it had nothing to do with Ratu Manoa’s political affiliation.