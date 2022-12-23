SODELPA rep not surprised by removal

SODELPA’s Ratu Tevita Komaisavai says he is not surprised he was denied entry to their board meeting venue this morning.

However, Ratu Tevita is worried the personal interests of a few will override the wishes of the real members they represent.

SODELPA is meeting to decide the direction it should take in forming a coalition for the next government.

Ratu Tevita, who represents the Lautoka urban, says he is going to the Supervisor of Elections to get copies of the meeting SODELPA had on Tuesday.

“This is just because a person was not competent enough to do his job and then he called directly to the President’s Office when he should be writing to the Supervisor of Elections. He says they couldn’t put the people out of the meeting, he should have called the police, and they gave the permit.”

Asked if he is referring to outgoing General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru, Ratu Tevita neither denied nor confirm.

The meeting is now underway.