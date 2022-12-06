SODELPA President turns support to FijiFirst

Na Turaga Taukei Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca (middle). [Photo Supplied]

In a shocking turn of events, the Social Democratic Liberal Party President, Na Turaga Taukei Waimaro Ratu Manoa Roragaca has thrown his support to FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Ratu Manoa was present at the FijiFirst rally in Serea Village in Naitasiri yesterday, wearing a FijiFirst campaign merchandise to indicate his support.

He was elected as SODELPA’s President at the party’s Special General Meeting in October.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Manoa took over the role from Bau Chief, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

He had revealed that he was content with the appointment and was ready to lead SODELPA to victory in the 2022 General Election.

FBC News has sent questions to SODELPA, but they are yet to respond.