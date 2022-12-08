SODELPA President says he is still loyal

SODELPA President Ratu Manoa Roragaca speaking at their party rally in Naqali Village, Naitasiri.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party President Na Turaga Taukei Waimaro Ratu Manoa Roragaca says he will not leave or betray his party.

Ratu Manoa admits he was wearing FijiFirst merchandise earlier this week in Serea during the party’s rally.

However, he said he was only accommodating the guests and he was acting in his traditional capacity role.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Manoa dismissed reports that he is now supporting the FijiFirst party.

“Let me assure all of you as the President of the party that whatever you read on Facebook is all lies. I am confirming this today that there are no changes. Please remain firm in your belief in SODELPA. We are all related traditionally, so we need to accept those visiting our village. Please do not be swayed by the lies spread online.”

Ratu Manoa adds that for the past few months, he has been travelling around Fiji and during this time he was able to gauge that support for SODELPA from Fijians remains.

He states that this will also be reflected on December 14 when voters cast their vote.

Ratu Manoa has also reiterated the need for eligible voters to cast their vote on Election Day.

He highlighted this last night during a campaign meeting by SODELPA candidate Aseri Radrodro with villagers of Naqali in Naitasiri.