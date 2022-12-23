SODELPA meeting continues

Pictured above is Southern Cross Hotel where the SODELPA meeting is being held.

The meeting of Social Democratic Liberal Party board members is still underway in Suva.

The police presence around the premises remains tight.

FBC News has also noted some tensions, particularly among those who were denied entry to the meeting venue.

Media personnel also waited patiently for the outcome of the meeting.

It is believed that board members will vote again to decide which party it will form a coalition with to form the government.

There have also been military patrols in the area.