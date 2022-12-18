SODELPA is kingmaker

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will decide who forms the next government in Fiji.

This as no party has an absolute majority to claim victory in the 2022 General Election, which also means that a coalition is required as it stands.

This will be further defined when the Electoral Commission ranks the parties based on votes and candidates through the D’Hondt method.

The current arrangements based on the 470584 votes has FijiFirst on 26 seats, The Peoples Alliance on 21, the National Federation Party in five and SODELA on three.

This is calculated on the 470584 votes that were cast in the election this time with 3326 invalid votes.

Under the D’Hondt method, the commission calculates the highest votes per party and divides it from 1-55 or the number of candidates that they have.

Once they get the divided number, the seats are then allocated in ascending order.

FF and PA fielded 55 candidates, while SODELPA and NFP had 54 each.

The official handover by the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem to the commission takes place at 4pm.

Final Results by Party as of 18 December 2022 - 2pm [2071 of 2071 Stations Counted]