SODELPA hoping for more developments tomorrow

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru (right) and Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Social Democratic Liberal Party is waiting for a response from the Fijian Elections Office regarding a report filed against former member Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru confirmed to FBC News that they reported Ro Filipe because he blamed a faction within SODELPA for former MP Niko Nawaikula’s imprisonment.

Duru in his complaint letter states that Ro Filipe’s statement in one of the media outlets is misleading, false, unsubstantiated, and attempt to discredit his former party.

“SODELPA was responsible for the imprisonment of Niko Nawaikula. We found that statements preposterous, so we wrote to the Supervisor of Elections to lodge our complaint under Section 144 A. They have written back to us they have given Ro Filipe until 5pm yesterday to respond, I hope that I will be receiving further communication from the FEO tomorrow.”

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has confirmed receiving the complaint by SODELPA.

“We are confirming that we have received a complaint and we will not give out particulars what I can say to you is that we will be making a statement once we have received responses. We have sent it to him for his response.”

Under the Electoral Act, the Supervisor of Elections has the power to deal with political parties that publish information that is false and could influence the outcome of the Election.