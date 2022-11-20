SODELPA focuses on developing natural resources

[File Photo]

Safeguarding and developing Fiji’s natural resources is part of the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s focus heading into the 2022 General Election.

SODELPA candidate Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki reiterated this during a recent campaign.

He highlighted that during the 2014 campaign period, he advocated the need for indigenous Fijians to be aware of their rights and responsibilities and ensure they obtain returns from the land and fishing grounds they own.

“We need to be awake and to look at certain Act in place that relates to the protection of resources that’s owned by indigenous Fijians because our natural resources, our fishing grounds, the language we speak and ensure that we guard what we own.”

Kiliraki adds that SODELPA will ensure landowners are remunerated accordingly and that mahogany stations are returned to landowners.

During the campaign meeting at Delaidogo in Wainibuku, a resident questioned the former MP about the immediate changes SODELPA will introduce if they do get elected into government.

“Firstly, we will have to ensure that in the changes that we plan to bring into place, people are consulted and we are also looking at amending certain laws in place.”

In the next three weeks, political parties will continue to visit densely populated areas around Fiji to try and capture the attention of eligible voters with the intention to persuade them as to why they should vote for them or the party they represent.