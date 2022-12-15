SODELPA demands a full manual count of all votes

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is demanding a full count of the votes cast in the 2022 General Election.

In a press conference this afternoon, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says they are concerned with the manner of the counting of the provisional results, particularly with the glitch issue.

Gavoka claims this is the same issue that occurred in 2014 and the 2018 General Elections.

“We need to be very clear that it was done properly. Any question mark will affect the type of democracy that we will have going forward. We got to have absolute faith that it was done properly and that those who are going to govern us were elected in a transparent manner.”

SODELPA candidate Jope Koroisavou says SODELPA is demanding a full manual count and periodic updates.

“We no longer have trust in our electoral system. We are demanding a full manual count of all votes that have been cast by our people in the nation. We’ve been receiving messages from our supporters.”

SODELPA candidate Ana Rokomokoti says there needs to be clarity.

“SODELPA believes the way to address it is to do a manual counting just to ensure that there are no anomalies, that there are no discrepancies, and that every count that has been cast has been properly accounted for”

SODELPA will be submitting its official letter to the Supervisor of Election and Electoral Commission this afternoon.