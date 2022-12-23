SODELPA to announce decision soon

The final decision by the Social Democratic Liberal Party Board is expected today.

However, it is unclear at this stage on the amount of time that members will need to deliberate before an official announcement is made.

The parties wishing to form a coalition with SODELPA have presented their proposals and it is now up to the board to decide which party they will work with.

The FijiFirst team included leader Voreqe Bainimarama, General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and members Semi Koroilavesau, Ioane Naivalarua, Viliame Naupoto and Inia Seruiratu.

The political party partners National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka led the team.

It also included PA General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka and Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica and NFP member Pio Tikoduadua.

It is believed that 25 board members are present and they are supposed to cast their vote following the presentations.

SODELPA’s board will determine who will lead Fiji in the next four years.

Members of the media are outside the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva, eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the board at this hour.