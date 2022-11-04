SODELPA file complaint against Ro Filipe

Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirms receiving a letter from the Fijian Elections Office about a complaint against him.

The letter from FEO says the complaint was made by SODELPA on November 1st.

The FEO says it was forwarding the exact letter to the former SODELPA member for a response.

He has been notified to provide a response by 5pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ro Filipe resigned from SODELPA earlier this week after the election date was announced.

Upon leaving the party and announcing he is joining The People’s Alliance, Ro Filipe had indicated his dissatisfaction with being in SODELPA.

We are trying to obtain a comment from SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, in regards to the complaint.