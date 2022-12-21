SODELPA commends support

Social Democratic Liberal Party President, Ratu Manoa Roragaca

Social Democratic Liberal Party President, Ratu Manoa Roragaca, praised Fijians’ support as they work to form a government to lead the country for the next four years.

According to Ratu Manoa, the journey is not easy as they strive to make the best decision for Fiji.

“Thank you for the love, the support the ladies and gentlemen. We have managed to come to a conclusion and that is to join the PAP and NFP team.”

Ratu Roragaca was joined last night by Party Negotiation Leader Anare Jale and party member Ro Teimumu Kepa in announcing the party’s decision.

SODELPA will now form the next government alongside the People’s Alliance and the NFP.