SODELPA board to meet tomorrow

SODELPA’s Working Party Chair, Aseri Radrodro

The Social Democratic Liberal Party working committee has decided to hold another Management Board meeting tomorrow after a robust consultation today.

SODELPA’s Working Party Chair, Aseri Radrodro says the decision was made after anomalies and discrepancies that were highlighted after the Management Board meeting of Tuesday.

He says these issues were identified by the Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem after the SODELPA Board on Tuesday voted 16-14 in favor of forming a coalition with the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party.

Radrodro says the meeting will decide whether the decision made on Tuesday stands or if there will be a new round of voting.

He says this is because the members whose terms had expired and were part of the meeting on Tuesday, but this time they will not be part of tomorrow’s meeting.

Radrodro says he is a party man and will follow the decision made by the board and confirms that the meeting today decided that Gavoka remains the party leader.

The meeting tomorrow will be at the Southern Cross Hotel at 10am.