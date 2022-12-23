SODELPA Board member numbers reduced

A reliable source has told FBC News that only 25 board members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party are attending the meeting underway in Suva.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 30 board members voted, of whom 16 voted in favour of SODELPA forming government with the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party.

Following this, SODELPA’s General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru resigned, and while he is serving his notice period, he claims there were some invalid votes as some memberships have expired.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has also been told that FijiFirst is due to make presentations again to the board.

The People’s Alliance and NFP are also expected to present to the board.

Following this, another round of voting is also expected to take place.