SODELPA board meets, Leba Qarase turned away

There is heavy police presence at Southern Cross Hotel and surrounding areas in Suva, as the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting is scheduled to begin this morning.

Members of the Management Board are now making their way to the meeting venue.

An authorized officer from SODELPA office is also at the entrance to monitor the movement of members into the meeting venue.

Article continues after advertisement

Among the attendees is Leba Qarase, the wife of late Prime Minister and founder of SODELPA Laisenia Qarase.

However, Leba has been denied entry as only board members are allowed to be part of the meeting.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka has also arrived. He greeted the media before entering the meeting venue.

Former Corrections Commissioner and now a SODELPA member Ifereimi Vasu is also part of this meeting.

Police checkpoints have also been erected around the area.