SODELPA begins board meeting

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board is currently meeting at the Fijian Teachers Association Hall in Suva.

The meeting is expected to discuss and finalise its decision on what party they will form coalition with in order to form the next government.

After the results announced yesterday and based on the 470,584 votes FijiFirst is on 26 seats, The People’s Alliance on 21, the National Federation Party on five and SODELA has three.

A coalition with SODELPA is needed for anyone to form government.

Present outside the venue are some of the Party candidates including Aseri Radrodro, youth candidate Peniasi Daveta and Faith Grace to name a few.

Inside are party leader, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Teimumu Kepa and Mere Naulumatua amongst others.

There is police presence at the road beside the hall as the meeting continues.

This is a developing story.