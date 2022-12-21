SODELPA at its best: Gavoka

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka

Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka is content with the decision reached by the Management Board members.

Yesterday evening, 16 of the 30 board members of SODELPA voted to join the People’s Alliance and National Federation Party in forming a coalition for the government.

Gavoka, walking out from the meeting venue, acknowledged the decision that has been reached.

“That was SODELPA at its finest. We always tell you that everything is democratic at SODELPA and today it has happened exactly the way the people of Fiji expected.”

Viliame Gavoka, Aseri Radrodro and Ifereimi Vasu are the three from SODELPA who will join PA and NFP in forming the new government.

The People’s Alliance and FijiFirst both met with the SODELPA Board yesterday before the final decision was announced.