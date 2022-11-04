SODELPA approves six new proposed candidates

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Board has endorsed six additional names of proposed candidates following their meeting yesterday.

It includes a former Minister in the then Soqosoqo Duavata Ni Lewenivanua Party, Losena Salabula, SODELPA Youth President Peniasi Daveta, party treasurer, Josaia Gonewai, former civil servants, Nacanieli Waka and Ratu Orisi Seruitanoa and former sportsman, Ratu Solomone Uluimouta Catarogo.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party has already announced the names of 48 proposed candidates and SODELPA now has 54 individuals who will be contesting the General Election under the party banner.

He says the party will announce the names of 55 proposed candidates tomorrow.

Gavoka adds that SODELPA has a process and it involves the constituencies; the selection committee; the management board and then the general assembly.

The SODELPA Leader also stated that he will be leading SODELPA in the election and that the annual general meeting tomorrow will allow the team to discuss its campaign focus.