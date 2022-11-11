SODELPA addresses coalition narrative

[File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says any decision with regards to a coalition will have to be made after election results are declared.

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says the decision will be made by the party’s Management Board.

He says SODELPA has maintained its stance on the ideals of its founding principles and it will never compromise its ideologies for a “marriage of convenience”.

Gavoka says the party plans to win the General Election and form the next government on its own.

The SODELPA leader adds a coalition may only be possible with parties of the same principles and values.

He says SODELPA hopes to bring about the change that is needed to put Fiji back on track for peace, prosperity, economic stability and a brighter future for our children.

Last week, SODELPA terminated its Memorandum of Understanding with Unity Fiji for a working relationship prior to and post-election.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru earlier told FBC News that the decision was made by the party’s Management Board, following concerns raised that Unity Fiji candidates were allegedly maligning SODELPA during political party campaigns.