Social welfare and free education programs to continue

Two opposition party leaders have reaffirmed that they will continue the free education and social welfare assistance programs introduced by the FijiFirst Party.

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube says his party places poverty alleviation as its number one priority and plans to reduce poverty on many fronts.

He says the party will continue to provide educational assistance to primary and secondary students, extend free education to the tertiary level, and forgive all Tertiary Education Loans Scheme.

“That’s in our manifesto, that’s something good that this government has done, and we will continue with that.”

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says his party introduced the free education assistance program in 2000 and it includes free bus fare for elderlies and the removal of Value Added Tax on basic food items.

“The existing programs will continue and tertiary education will continue, we will bring back the scholarships that has been taken away.”

If the party is elected to government, Chaudhry says they intend to increase social welfare assistance from $90 to $200 per month.

The two political party leaders believe that their policies will further enhance the assistance programs that have been put in place by this government.