Social Media common campaign platform

Social media has once again become an instrument for politicians to reach as many Fijian voters as possible with only twenty-one days remaining for the 2022 General Election.

Webmedia South Pacific, an advertising and communications-based consulting company in Suva says nothing beats social media from a message generating perspective.

Director Creative, Susan Yee says while social media is a great platform to immediately put out low-cost or even free, direct messages to the public, this cannot really be used by political parties to gauge their support base.

“As the world becomes more polarised in terms of opposing political ideologies, increasing amounts of everyday, regular people tend to ‘not’ state their political views. You can only surmise their interests by the people they like/follow, the podcasts and websites they visit, and the news sources they select.”

Yee says there are fifteen percent more social media users when compared to the 2018 General Election.