Secrecy of ballot paramount: Saneem

Pictured above are boxes that contain Postal Ballot papers from the 2018 General Election. [File Photo]

One of the paramount pillars of an election that is free, fair and credible is the right to secrecy of the ballot.

This was highlighted by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem during a talanoa session at the University of the South Pacific.

One of the University Alumni raised questions on important documents such as the ballot paper not being numbered.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Saneem says secrecy of the ballot is an ultimate right that cannot be compromised.

Saneem says at the moment requirement for an election is the secrecy of the ballot, and that secrecy must be retained in such a way that there is absolutely no chance of anybody being able to label one particular ballot paper to a particular voter.

He adds the right to exercise your freedom of expression through the ballot paper is paramount.

Saneem has reiterated that secrecy of the ballot is the paramount consideration.

The SOE says Fiji has always had numbers on the stub of the ballot paper, which is the one that remains in the booklet.