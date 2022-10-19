Seasonal workers urged to apply for postal voting

Hundreds of Fijians working under the Seasonal Workers Scheme in either Australia or New Zealand are urged to apply for postal voting if they wish to take part in the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says this also applies to others who want to cast their votes through postal voting.

Saneem says on the day the writ is issued, the postal voting application will open.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have to download the postal voting application for, fill it up, get it signed witnessed and they have to upload it on the portal provided at that page and we will then process your postal ballot.”

Saneem says those who fail to fill in their postal voting application will not be able to vote.