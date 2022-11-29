SDL government was corrupt and racist: Bainimarama

FijiFirst party rally in Savusavu this morning.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says the late Laisenia Qarase’s government was removed because it was corrupt and practised racial disharmony.

Speaking at the party rally in Savusavu this morning, Bainimarama quelled rumours that the Qarase government was removed because it was an indigenous government.

Bainimarama told party supporters when Qarase was put in power, he brought in the very people who were involved in the 2000 coup.

Article continues after advertisement



FijiFirst party rally in Savusavu this morning.

These very people, he says are still very much involved in politics now.



FijiFirst party rally in Savusavu this morning.

He says it was the military council’s intention to remove all corrupt practices in 2000 but Qarase revived it again during his time in government.

Bainimarama says Qarase’s strategy brought about racial discrimination, the very stance George Speight took when he committed the takeover in 2000.

He says they put down other races and rallied that Fiji belongs to the iTaukei.

The Party Leader says this mentality gave birth to racial discrimination and was the main cause of the political upheavals in 1987 and 2000.

He says against directives from the military council, Qarase continued to deploy racial tactics and that was why he was removed.

Bainimarama says if we do not remove racial discrimination, our land and people will not prosper.

Bainimarama and his team of candidates will be in Labasa and Seaqaqa tomorrow.

They will then hold their last party rally in the North at Buca Village in Natewa, Cakaudrove.