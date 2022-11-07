School teacher withdraws candidacy

SODELPA event that happened over the weekend [File Photo]

A school teacher has withdrawn his application from the Social Democratic Liberal Party a few minutes after he was endorsed as a proposed candidate by the Party.

General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says this as the candidate did not resign from the civil service.

“He pulled out because his concern is that he is still a civil servant and still probably wants to remain a civil servant.”

Article continues after advertisement

Duru says the teacher realized that if his name is published or put up in the nomination, his employment as a civil servant will automatically terminate.

SODELPA will only nominate 54 proposed candidates in this year’s General Election as opposed to 55 in 2018.