Sayed-Khaiyum describes PA and Kamikimaca as incompetent

FijiFirst General-Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica

FijiFirst General-Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica is demonstrating a lack of incompetency on a daily basis.

He made the statement in response to comments made recently by Kamikamica.

During a PA rally last weekend, Kamikamica said the days for big fancy words by Sayed-Khaiyum are over.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Kamikamica and his party continue to show incompetence.

“Again, it goes to show a particular lack of shallowness, a particular lack of incapacity to be able to address complex issues in a thoughtful manner, in a strategic manner. They’ve got no strategy, he is the deputy leader of PAP and he’s making such comments. Why is he taking attacking me? Some people have said to me, maybe he is attacking you because he feels intellectually threatened, maybe because it’s my ethnicity, maybe it’s because of my religion, I really don’t care.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Kamikamica has also criticized the amount of allowance money that the Prime Minister receives.

He said the question is what the allowance has to do with how they will manage the country.

The FijiFirst GS says he wants to hear about PA’s policies and Fijians must continue to raise this question.