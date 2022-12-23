Sayed-Khaiyum complaint now with CID

[Photo: The People's Alliance / Facebook]

The complaint lodged by The People’s Alliance General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka against FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department.

This is confirmed by the Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Duru has lodged the complaint at the Totogo Police Station in Suva yesterday.

The People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party filed a Police complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum claiming the comments made by Sayed-Khaiyum against Sitiveni Rabuka that he is creating racial division and disharmony, is false.

Qiliho says the investigators are conducting their analysis before the next course of action is decided.