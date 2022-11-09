Saneem encourages early nominations of candidates

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [Photo Credit: FEO]

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is encouraging political parties to submit the nomination of provisional candidates as early as possible.

So far, six candidates have been confirmed for the 2022 General Election.

This includes five for the New Generation party and one independent candidate.

Eight parties are yet to submit their applications for the nomination of candidates.

Saneem says those whose nominations are approved early have the advantage of campaigning as an official candidate.

“One thing that is an advantage to any party that nominates early is that once the nominations have been accepted their candidates are at a lot more leisure to go and start campaigning for themselves because they know they are in the race now so that’s even if your candidate for a party you should lobby the party to nominate early so that you know that you’ve been accepted into the race.”

The Fijian Elections Office will verify nominations to ensure all legal requirements are met.

All applications from political parties and independent candidates submitted to the FEO are required to also include a fee of $1000 per candidate.

Those who wish to register their nomination as an independent candidate must also present a list of 1,000 supporters in the approved form along with their nomination form.

The Fiji Labour Party is expected to submit its nominations tomorrow.

The nomination period ends on Monday, November 14th, 2022.