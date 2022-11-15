Saneem clarifies Mick Beddoes application rejection

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [left] and Mick Beddoes

The Fijian Elections Office has clarified that Unity Fiji’s proposed candidate Mick Beddoes application was rejected as it did not comply with the statutory declaration rules.

Beddoes in his Facebook post says his original application documents were sent via mail last week and arrived at the FEO HQ at mid-day yesterday.

He stated that the completed original application documents were delivered to the FEO headquarters yesterday at 1.51pm which was after the 12pm nomination deadline.

However, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the document presented to them was scanned instead of it being signed.

“The party gave us three different versions of that document status, one was that Mr. Beddoes is in Suva and that the document is actually signed by him. But then we showed the party that the document was actually scanned. And then we asked the lawyer Lilly who was present in the nomination room whether he was present before her when she signed. And then the party said we’ll get you a replacement declaration because he’s in Suva. And they did not have, he was not in Suva. So definitely the declaration was not proper, and it did not comply with the statutory declaration rules.”

Saneem adds this is a national constituency system where nominations have to be filed through party headquarters and nominations have to be original.

He also highlighted that nomination applications are not accepted via email.

He adds ample time was given to political parties to prepare and it is unfair to complain now that they couldn’t get things done because the election was called.