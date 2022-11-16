Rubbish claims says Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama at a rally at Syria Park in Nausori

Claims that the FijiFirst General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is bringing people from Pakistan to rule Fiji has been rubbished by FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama claims this rumor is now spread by the opposition political parties.

Speaking at the party’s rally in Nausori, Bainimarama says it is evident that opposition parties are aware that they won’t be able to conquer this election, so they start disseminating lies pertaining to Fiji’s national debt, the land status and also about Fiji being a secular state.

Bainimarama reiterates that the iTaukei land is protected under the 2013 Constitution and it guarantees the right and freedom of every Fijian.

He also emphasized on the need for eligible voters to cast their vote on December 14.

The Prime Minister is also pleading with young people to be part of this year’s election as it is a crucial event for Fiji.

Today, members of the FijiFirst party are also meeting with supporters at Syria Park in Nausori.

The rally continues until 3 pm.