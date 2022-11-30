Routine operations will increase: ACP Khan

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan has reminded police officers that with pre-polling only a few days away, demands on operations for Election-related duties and routine operations will increase.

He was addressing more than 560 police officers during the Western Division Send-Off Parade in Nadovu Park, Lautoka yesterday afternoon.

ACP Khan says planning for operations pre, during and post-elections had begun in November last year.

He adds this as they need to prepare in advance to deliver on the organisation’s intent of ensuring a safe and conducive environment for the conduct of the General Election.

ACP Khan also acknowledged the Western Division community and the Divisional Community Policing team for the work done in partnership with the renovation of identified polling hubs.

He also called on the senior officers and managers in the Western Division to ensure the necessary support is available for officers serving on the frontline.

ACP Khan adds the Headquarters Division stands ready to provide support for the smooth conduct of the operations during the Festive season.