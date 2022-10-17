Robin Boyd appointed Deputy SoE

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office has appointed Robin Boyd as Deputy Supervisor of Elections for the 2022 General Election.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says considering that the election can be announced any time, and since Craig Rickards had to return for medical attention, it was imperative that the Deputy position is filled.

Saneem adds the FEO team is pleased to have Boyd on board and they look forward to his contribution to the upcoming election.

Boyd has over 40 years of election experience from the Australian Electoral Commission and holds expertise in the areas of electoral administration, management of major electoral events, capacity building as well as staff mentoring.

Boyd served as the Director of Operations during the 2014 General Election in Fiji and has remained as a Senior Election Advisor to the FEO since 2015.

Apart from Australia, Boyd has experience working in elections in Papua New Guinea, Cambodia and Namibia.