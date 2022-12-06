Rivals benefited from FijiFirst help

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says two candidates of rival parties have recently benefited from policies and assistance from his government.

Bainimarama claims National Federation Party candidate Parmod Chand received government money to purchase a cane-cutting machine.

He adds that a former government permanent secretary, who is also now contesting with The People’s Alliance received $13,000 recently from the government to expand his business.

Bainimarama says some politicians and individuals are going around saying that his party is only good at giving out what they termed freebies.

He says these people are the very ones who are receiving the freebies.

“There’s only too much talk from these people and now they are saying that they only like PA’s policies. The money and assistance they received are all part of the FijiFirst policies, it is not the PA’s.”

We have sent questions to Chand on the matter.