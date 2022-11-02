Retired school teacher files independent nomination

Retired school teacher Narendra Prakash Sharma

A retired school teacher has today filed for his nomination as an independent candidate in the 2022 General Election.

Narendra Prakash Sharma originally from Vanua Levu met the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem in Suva before midday today.

Sharma says he has been in the teaching profession for over 34 years and retired as a school principal in April this year.

He says he is willing to join any political party that is interested in working with him.

“It’s just my feeling for me to be an independent candidate and if I win and I hope I will win and I will join any party that is interested in me if I have the support.”

Asked about specifics on what he is standing for in the General Election, he could only say that he wants to serve the people and move Fiji forward and whichever party chooses him, he will contribute.