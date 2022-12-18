Results of all polling stations released

The final results released at 2pm today show that FijiFirst has reaffirmed its lead with 200,246 votes which is 42.55% of the total votes.

The People’s Alliance now has 168,581 which is 35.82% of the total votes.

National Federation Party follows with 41,830, which is 8.89% of the total votes, while SODELPA has 24,172 votes which is 5.14% of the total votes.

SODELPA’s percentage has dropped again, from 5.15% in the last update to 5.14%.

Unity Fiji has 13,100 Fiji Labour Party has 12,704, We Unite Fiji has 6,070, All People’s has 2,638, and New Generation Party has 964.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama now has 136,829 votes which is 29.08% and PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has 77,748 votes which are 16.52%.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum now has 22,524 votes and PA Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya has 11,965 votes.

NFP Leader, Biman Prasad has 11,355 votes.

All votes from the 2,071 polling stations around Fiji have been counted.