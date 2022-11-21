Result Management System tested twice says Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

The Result Management System has been tested twice in the last two elections.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says a similar system was used in 2006.

Saneem says the Results Management App has been locally designed and developed software.

He adds that this software is designed to receive the results entered into it from individual polling stations.

“To explain to you how it works, on the Election night which is after 6pm on 14th of December the FEO will receive results from polling stations either through phone calls or scanned in results. What does scanned in result mean, we have developed my polling station app which is going to be used by presiding officers in every polling station.”

The My Polling Station app is meant for the election office staff who will be looking after polling stations on Election Day.

It tells them about certain things that they have to provide in terms of statistics, feedback, attendance, and incidences so that FEO can provide an update on the happenings on the ground.