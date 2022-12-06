Residents on Vio Island excited to vote

Pre-polling at Vio Island Lautoka.

157 people will cast their votes at Vio Island located outside of Lautoka City as pre-polling continues.

19-year-old Aqela Sau who voted for the first time today says she is excited to be part of the electoral process.

Sau says leading up to pre-polling, she was nervous as she had never been inside a voting station.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the teenager says she is happy to be able to contribute during this important time.

Sailasa Musudroka who was one of those that lined up early says he is voting because he believes it’s his civic responsibility.

Musudroka says people should vote as this will determine our future.

He says the election also gives Fijians a fair chance to choose who they want in Government.

Around 47 families live at Vio Island.