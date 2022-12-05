Removal of some senior military officers was necessary: Bainimarama

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama at a FijiFirst rally in Savusavu. [File]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says he has had to remove some senior military officers from his government because they have strayed from one of their main fundamentals which is racial indiscrimination.

Bainimarama told Buca Villages in Cakaudrove last week, one of their main principles is to end the racial divide in the country and ensure everyone has a common identity.

He says this was laid out by the then-military council and his government adopted it because they saw it as the only way Fiji could prosper as a nation.

However, Bainimarama says along the way, some of his most senior officers who were with him from the start saw it fit to stray away from this principle so they had to be removed.

He says there is no room for racial discrimination in Fiji and those still wanting to have an indigenous government in place should not be voted in at all.

Bainimarama says racial discrimination was a major contributor to the political upheavals of the past and it should not be entertained.

He had urged the people of Cakaudrove to vote wisely and choose a government that will treat everyone equally.