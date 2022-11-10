Realignment of curriculum critical: Dr Kishore

Fiji must take advantage of its young population, in order to address the so-called “brain drain”.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director, Doctor Rohit Kishore says improving the school curriculum from Early Childhood to primary and secondary level as well as tertiary institutions will help alleviate the loss of skills and knowledge to overseas employment.

“What it means is that we produce graduates like you, with skills and research and others like that. We’ll have enough for us and also we can export. And this export can help back in terms of our economic growth. We survived for the last two years on remittance. On one side, people say it’s a brain drain, but on the other side, I say its remittance.”

Dr Kishore adds the brain drain is beneficial to the country in that skilled and unskilled labourers bring remittances back into the country.

He says Fiji is lucky to have employment schemes with Australia and we must utilize it, otherwise, neighbouring Pacific Island countries will take up the opportunity.