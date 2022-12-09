Radrodro says SODELPA will not change manifesto 

SODELPA’s Deputy Leader and candidate Aseri Radrodro [Source: SODELPA/Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not amend its manifesto if they get elected into power.

This has been emphasized by SODELPA’s Deputy Leader and candidate Aseri Radrodro.

He says the electoral laws in place prohibit political parties to campaign without a manifesto and they are also required to outline how they will fund policies.

“The team at the headquarters have prepared a small booklet and it outlines all our policies.This will not be changed and every political party that comes to campaign must have this. If they don’t show you a manifesto, it means they are not ready to go into government.”

Radrodro also highlighted that different individuals joined SODELPA in 2014 and this caused a lot of turmoil.

He says this is because many of them had their agenda.

Radrodro says this caused disagreements in the party however, the team survived all these bickering.