Radrodro remains Acting Deputy Party Leader

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s proposed candidate, Aseri Radrodro still remains the Acting Deputy Party Leader.

General Secretary Lenaitasiri Duru confirmed this to FBC News following rumors that he has withdrawn from his position.

Duru says he still hasn’t received any confirmation or statement from Radrodro confirming his resignation.

“Mr Radrodro’s appointment, he is the current Acting Deputy Party Leader, so the provisions to have a current Deputy Party Leader was not implemented that led to his appointment. As the substantive Deputy Party Leader, that is something that we are going to look into after Election.”

Duru says they cannot appoint a Deputy Party Leader anytime soon as they are currently focusing on the General Election next month.

SODELPA recently endorsed its 54 proposed candidates for nomination this Friday.